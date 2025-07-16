Watch CBS News
Authorities concerned for safety of missing Wadena man Samuel Waln

A man missing from central Minnesota may be in danger, and authorities are asking the public for help in the search.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Samuel Waln was last seen Saturday, heading eastbound on Highway 10 in the city of Wadena.

Samuel Waln Wadena County Sheriff's Office

Waln was driving a white 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Minnesota plates reading SCV975.

Authorities described Waln as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound White man with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, gray baseball cap, dark pants and white Nike tennis shoes when last seen.

"The authorities are concerned for Samuel's safety," said an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff's Office at 218-631-7600, or dial 911.

