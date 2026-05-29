1 in custody after hit-and-run injures child in Austin, Minnesota, police say

A person is in custody after a hit-and-run in Austin, Minnesota seriously injured a 10-year-old riding a bike, police say.

According to Austin police, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast.

A driver in a dark car hit the child and fled the scene, police say. Officers arrived and provided medical care to the child, who was eventually taken to the hospital.

Police were able to find the car and arrested a suspect later in the evening.