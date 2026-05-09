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ATV driver leads sheriff's deputy on short pursuit, later found dead in wooded area

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
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Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

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A man was found dead in a wooded area around 2:30 p.m. Friday, after a short pursuit on an ATV, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that a Becker County Deputy was on patrol near County Highway 34 and County Highway 21 in White Earth, Minnesota, when he saw a man driving an ATV on a highway.

The deputy recognized the ATV driver and knew the driver's history of having his license canceled because of public safety risk, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy attempted to stop the ATV driver, but the driver fled, leading to a short pursuit. The driver of the ATV eventually entered a gravel trail. 

The deputy lost sight of the ATV and stopped chasing. A short time later, deputies searched the area and found the ATV driver unresponsive in a wooded area. Deputies started lifesaving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy. The cause of death is under investigation.

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