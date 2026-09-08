Minnesota attorney general says gang lawsuits helped keep State Fair safe

After concerns about gang-related fights and gun violence at the Minnesota State Fair in recent years, law enforcement officials said this year's event was notably calmer.

State Fair officials told WCCO late Monday afternoon that only nine arrests or citations were issued during the entire 12-day fair.

The news comes after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi took the unusual step before the fair of obtaining court orders and agreements involving 10 alleged gang members suspected of planning violence at the event.

"I'd say it did keep gang members away," Ellison said.

A Ramsey County deputy spotted posts on social media suggesting potential fights at the fair. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said he sent 233 warning letters to people known to have associations with gangs.

"These folks don't want trouble any more than anybody else does," Ellison said. "And so they stayed away."

Many fairgoers said they noticed the increased security presence but felt comfortable attending the annual event.

"I definitely think it was a good idea for the police to send that message," one fairgoer said. "It definitely did not scare me."

Law enforcement leaders said the outcome was the result of months of planning and coordination among more than two dozen agencies. Those partners included local, county, state and federal authorities.

"Absolutely, law enforcement was at the center of the strategy," Ellison said.

State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla said officials' top priority was maintaining a safe environment for the more than 1 million visitors who attend the fair each year.

"Things have been so smooth and we're very happy," Knafla said last week.

Fairgoers echoed that sentiment.

"I've seen a lot of police and a strong presence, and I feel safe and welcome at the same time," another attendee said.

Ellison said the fair's results show a combination of proactive law enforcement, legal intervention and community outreach can reduce violence at large public events.

"Turns out that if the proof of the pudding is in the tasting, we had a pretty safe fair," he said.