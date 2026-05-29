Newly opened Asia Village in Blaine features grocery store, 11 restaurants

It's a new little piece of eastern culture in the Twin Cities.

A new Asian-themed marketplace opened on Friday in Blaine, Minnesota. Ramen, boba tea, skin care products and more are available at Asia Village at the old Becker Furniture Outlet store at Northtown Mall.

"This is fabulous," said Esther Monson of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

"I love how there's all these different places to go to," said Sadie Roberts of Coon Rapids.

Asia Village includes 11 different places to eat, a massive place to get groceries and another for your favorite Asian-inspired skin care.

"God, it's been busy. It's nonstop," said Linda, the co-owner of Beauty Lab.

The owners of Asia Mall in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, have a hand in the establishment and said it's been in the making for years.

"Everything from plumbing, electrical, tenants we wanted. You name it, we experienced it," said Michael Bui, who's a co-owner of Asia Village.

The owners believe Minnesotans' desires for something different will make all of that worth it.

"When Asia Mall in Eden Prairie opened, there was a lot of concerns about the demographics there, but it's brought every culture to the mall," said Bui. "So we really looked at the building side and location."

The location spans 120,000 square feet.

"Chinese vegetables, groceries and stuff ... just what we need," said Wing Change of Shoreview, Minnesota.

Famous Taiwanese bakery 85 Degrees Celsius was a highlight amongst the crowd. The popular chain is opening its first ovens in the Upper Midwest in Blaine.

"I came like an hour and a half to get here!" said Cheryl Oquist of North Branch, Minnesota. "I'd been reading about it, and I see them all over the West Coast and we finally got one in Minnesota."

Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders told WCCO, "It is with great excitement that we welcome Asia Village to our vibrant community in the City of Blaine. This exciting new addition brings rich cultural experiences, great dining, and unique retail opportunities that will enrich the lives of our residents and visitors alike. We look forward to the positive impact Asia Village will have on the Northtown area and our entire community. We are proud to celebrate its arrival as a valued part of Blaine."

At a time when malls are on the decline, Bui says: "We want to bring people back to the mall, build memories, enjoy time with family and friends."

Asia Village's grand opening is on June 13. Until then, they're operating a soft-opening period with limited hours.

More information can be found on its website.