Ashley Dyrdahl pleads guilty to illegally buying firearms for man who killed Burnsville first responders

Ashley Dyrdahl to plead guilty to buying guns used to kill first responders

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities woman has pleaded guilty to illegally buying weapons for her children's father, who went on to use them in the killing of three first responders last year.

Ashley Dyrdahl, 35, was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office in November with 11 felonies, including five counts each of straw purchasing and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Court records state Dyrdahl bought five firearms, including two AR-15-style assault rifles, for her on-again, off-again boyfriend Shannon Gooden between September 2023 and January 2024.

Ashley Dyrdahl John Autey/St. Paul Pioneer Press

Gooden was barred from owning weapons due to a 2008 assault conviction in Dakota County. Court records show Dyrdahl also wrote a letter in 2020 in support of Gooden's failed attempt to restore his gun rights.

On Feb. 18, 2024, police were called to Gooden's Burnsville residence on a report of a sexual assault, leading to an hourslong standoff where he fired more than 100 rounds at first responders — killing Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge, Paul Elmstrand and firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth. Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also wounded but survived.

Shannon Gooden Facebook

Gooden then fatally shot himself in front of two of his children, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Dyrdahl originally pleaded not guilty but changed her plea during a hearing on Tuesday, where she accepted a deal that will drop all but two charges at sentencing.

She could spend up to three years in prison, but the judge will ultimately determine her sentence at a hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

Left to right: Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth. City of Burnsville

Dyrdahl also faces thousands of dollars in fines and will be a part of a public service announcement about straw purchasing.

During Tuesday's hearing, Dyrdahl's attorney expressed her client's deep remorse and said she hopes taking accountability will bring some relief to everyone impacted by the deadly standoff.

This case led to a new Minnesota law that makes straw purchasing a felony offense. It was previously a gross misdemeanor.

