"Ongoing threat" leads to closure of Appleton city buildings, hospital lockdown, officials say

Law enforcement in Swift County, Minnesota, is urging the public to stay clear of a neighborhood in the town of Appleton Friday due to an "active situation" involving a SWAT team.

Late Friday morning, the sheriff's office announced several agencies "are staged in Appleton near the viaduct at Reuss Ave."

A WCCO viewer submitted video that shows people armed with long guns and tactical gear walking into a wooded area.

Courtney Christopherson

Officials at the town's library say Mayor Justin Koepp "has closed all city buildings" due to "an ongoing threat within the community," and hospital officials say Appleton Area Health is on lockdown.

Appleton is located about 150 miles west of the Twin Cities, and about 20 miles east of the South Dakota border.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.