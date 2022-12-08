Watch CBS News
Apple Valley officer injured in crash while responding to assault call

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- An Apple Valley police officer suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a crash while responding to an assault call.

The police department said two squads were responding to the call when one of them was struck on County Road 42 near Cedar Avenue. Both squads had their lights and sirens activated, police said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital, and the civilian driver was treated at the scene.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 5:46 AM

