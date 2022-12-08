Apple Valley officer injured in crash while responding to assault call

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- An Apple Valley police officer suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a crash while responding to an assault call.

The police department said two squads were responding to the call when one of them was struck on County Road 42 near Cedar Avenue. Both squads had their lights and sirens activated, police said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital, and the civilian driver was treated at the scene.