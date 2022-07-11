1 dead, 1 hurt in Apple Valley shooting

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in southwestern Apple Valley.

Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Oriole Drive at about 6:23 p.m. after a 911 caller reported "multiple people with weapons shooting at each other."

Officers found two victims at the scene, one of whom was dead. The condition of the other victim, who police say suffered multiple gunshot wounds, hasn't been released.

Witnesses told officers that a vehicle fled the area right after the shooting. Police are still investigating.