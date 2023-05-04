Watch CBS News
Antonio Moore, 37, fatally stabbed in Brooklyn Center

Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Brooklyn Center
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Brooklyn Center 00:26

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified a man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn Center on Tuesday.

Police say they found Antonio Levar Moore, 37, unconscious with a stab wound in a parking lot on the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. after a reported fight.

Moore, a resident of St. Louis Park, was hospitalized and later died.

Police searched unsuccessfully for the suspect, a 28-year-old man, before a 911 caller tipped them about his location. He was arrested and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.

The stabbing was not random and the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.

