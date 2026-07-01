15 anti-ICE protesters charged with conspiracy to block immigration enforcement plead not guilty

A group of 15 people accused of conspiring to "violently oppose law enforcement" during Operation Metro Surge pleaded not guilty to federal charges on Wednesday.

The 94-page federal indictment accuses the 15 of using messaging apps to coordinate "blockades" at the Whipple Federal Building.

Though prosecutors declined to say if any ICE agents were hurt, the U.S. attorney described it as a violent plot.

On Wednesday, the judge ordered the U.S. attorney to turn over evidence in less than 90 days. The attorney's office says they have terabytes of data they're processing.

The judge also asked the attorney's office to meet with the defendants' council to discuss the case.

Protesters gathered outside the Minneapolis federal courthouse. One woman said she came to support her coworker who is in court.

"I know she's a very ethical, good person and when I found out she was arrested for doing what she thought was right, I felt the need to stand up and support her," said Addy Berg.

"If you read the charges that these people are receiving then you're going to have to arrest all of us because we've all done some of these things in support of our community," said Muffie Tagget.