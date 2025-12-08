Anoka-Hennepin School District educators rally during contract talks

Educators with Minnesota's largest school district are now one step closer to a strike after months without a contract. Nearly 1,000 of them joined the Anoka-Hennepin School Board meeting in Anoka on Monday evening.

Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota President John Wolhaupter says the district is trying to make them choose between better pay or better health benefits.

Despite several bargaining and mediation sessions, the union and the district have remained at an impasse since the summer.

"We've been presented false choice over and over in bargaining, which is competitive wages or affordable insurance," said Wolhaupter.

The district says, "The budget reduction process is a complicating factor for negotiations with AHEM, although all other bargaining groups to date have settled within the district's budget authority."

Without a deal, more than 3,200 teachers could walk off the job next year, leaving 38,000 students without class.

Michelle Powers is an English teacher at Coon Rapids Middle School and understands the importance of keeping students in the classroom. But lately, she says the basics are getting harder to afford.

"Even really struggling to pay utility bills and the basic necessities we need," Powers said. "A lot of people are strapped for cash."

Wolhaupter told the school board that more than 90% of AHEM members have signed a pledge saying they would vote to strike if necessary to secure a fair contract. That vote will take place next week, and a strike could begin the first week of January.