Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect threw firework towards crowd of people at Anoka County Fairgrounds, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul officials work to outline scope of cyberattack, Suni Lee statue stolen and other headlines
St. Paul officials work to outline scope of cyberattack, Suni Lee statue stolen and other headlines 08:35

Authorities in Anoka County, Minnesota, say they're looking for a person who threw a large firework towards a crowd of people late Saturday night.

The incident happened at the Anoka County Fairgrounds around 11:30 p.m. Officials say the firework lit up and multiple people suffered burn injuries. 

The people who were injured were treated by emergency crews and released.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says they're interested in speaking to a large group of young people who were near the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nate Arvidson at nathan.arvidson@anokacountymn.gov or 763-324-5218.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue