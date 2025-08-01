Suspect threw firework towards crowd of people at Anoka County Fairgrounds, sheriff says

St. Paul officials work to outline scope of cyberattack, Suni Lee statue stolen and other headlines

Authorities in Anoka County, Minnesota, say they're looking for a person who threw a large firework towards a crowd of people late Saturday night.

The incident happened at the Anoka County Fairgrounds around 11:30 p.m. Officials say the firework lit up and multiple people suffered burn injuries.

The people who were injured were treated by emergency crews and released.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says they're interested in speaking to a large group of young people who were near the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nate Arvidson at nathan.arvidson@anokacountymn.gov or 763-324-5218.