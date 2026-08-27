The healing bond between Annunciation and Washburn Center for Children: "Their strength is in their community"

A part of the healing journey at Annunciation Catholic School and Church in Minneapolis has been working with Washburn Center for Children.

"Words matter because the experience matters," said Jenny Britton, the center's chief clinical officer.

As the Annunciation community steps into a time of "remembrance," Britton says not everyone is at the same wavelength.

"Not everyone's feeling the same, doing the same, wanting the same. And that's all OK," Britton said.

Britton has been in charge of therapists' response on the ground since soon after.

"The disillusionment phase is where communities land between six months and nine months, where it's really some of the hardest work, right? And the reason it's some of the hardest work is that some of the community support you were getting has kind of moved on," she said.

So, what's the best way the community can honor them and help?

WCCO

"Really leaning into what they know they need, versus us just doing what we think they need," she said.

It's also important to know how to respond in conversation.

"If someone says, 'Oh yeah, I went to Annunciation,' you can say, 'Oh, you know, that's great, I know about that school,' you know, instead of saying, 'Oh gosh, I heard what happened there,'" she said. "One of the things they're thinking a lot about in this remembrance day, right, this anniversary of Aug. 27, is get out and be a good neighbor. It doesn't even have to be with us."

On the day of the tragedy, principal Matt DeBoer spoke to the media about encouraging people to move their feet when they pray. Britton says this is exactly what they continue to ask for.

"Moving your feet looks different for everybody, right? So whether it's organizing something in your community, participating, educating yourself," she said.

WCCO spoke with several from the Annunciation community who applauded Washburn's efforts.

"It is the greatest privilege and honor of my career to be welcomed into a community like Annunciation," Britton said. "And it's emotional to even think about."

And she gave this message to the Annunciation community: "I see you. I love you. I'm proud of you. I'll catch you when you fall. We'll be here. Their strength is in their community. Their strength is in each other, and you can't lose."

You can support the community through the Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund. So far they've raised over $4 million. The fund was created last year and continues to be used to provide direct help to those affected by the tragedy.