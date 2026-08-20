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Authorities seize 29 cats, 1 dog from condemned Brooklyn Park home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Dozens of animals are beginning new lives after being rescued from a Twin Cities home last month.

Twenty-nine cats and a dog were seized from the home of a 68-year-old Brooklyn Park woman.

Investigators got a search warrant after years of complaints, some dating as far back as 2001.

According to a criminal complaint, the house has been condemned for being unsafe. 

The woman living there was taken to the hospital. She has not been arrested, but does face animal mistreatment charges.

Many of the pets have already been adopted. There are a few still available at the Animal Humane Society.

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