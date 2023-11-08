After community leader Andre "Debonaire" McNeal's death, wife shares message of love, togetherness

MINNEAPOLIS — A single-car crash Sunday night took the life of a pillar in the community.

Andre "Debonaire" McNeal was a top producer of social events everyone would attend, a host, comedian and a connector of people.

His work with youth was an example for others to follow.

McNeal had a knack for making everyone he met feel special.

"He genuinely loved people and he loved connecting the people in his life," Dr. Zakia Robbins-McNeal, Debonaire's wife of four years, said.

Debonaire made sure there was a gathering spot for people to connect. Dubbed "the King of Clubs," he transformed venues into family reunions, making sure people knew what others were up to so everyone could support.

"He always told people that he loved them, even the men. The men, he's like, 'Yep, I love you, bruh, I love you, I love you,' and he meant it. If he said it he meant it," Robbins-McNeal said.

Robbins-McNeal said her husband was concerned about men in his community going to the doctor, staying fit and eating healthy.

A peek on social media shows the countless men and women who considered him a friend. Their tributes to him spoke about the love and life lessons he gave out freely.

In 2015, he started the Doorstep Foundation, helping young people build critical life skills through mentorship. His work has been featured on WCCO.

"Whatever your circumstance is. it doesn't need to mold you, define you and be you. You can do better and be better. You just need to know that there are other people here that love and support you," Robbins-McNeal said.

Robbins-McNeal said her husband would want community to continue to stay connected.

"I think he just did a connection thing on Sunday, the same day that he passed. You know what, we are going to watch the game, smoke, we're gonna smoke some cigars and we're just gonna -- we need to come together," she said.

And don't forget the next generation.

"Find a kid, help a kid," Robbins-McNeal said.

HIs love for his wife and kids, his family and friends was evident. He took us all on his journey, always "giving you them toes" while on vacation.

"He brought y'all on our trips, always," Robbins-McNeal said.

Robbins-McNeal said Debonaire in his absence would want people to love on each other.

"Stay connected. If you have a thought of, 'I need to call this person,' call them right away. Don't let that wait, because there is a chance that you might not get the chance to make that call later," Robbins-McNeal said.