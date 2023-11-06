Andre McNeal, 53, killed in crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis

UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2023): The victim's identity has been released. What follows is a modified version of the original story.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Park man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Sunday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim — 53-year-old Andre McNeal, of Brooklyn Park — was speeding when he lost control just after 8 p.m.

He hit the guard rail and smashed into the median head-on near 49th Avenue. The patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, but MnDOT traffic camera footage showed that it took first responders about 10 minutes to reach the scene.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the state patrol said in part, "Response times to each call are going to vary, based on staffing and location of responding trooper and if troopers are already providing service at another call or traffic stop."