New Mayo Clinic resident just finished competing in the Paris Olympic games

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Just days after competing in the Paris Games, a three-time Olympian is now pursuing a different passion right here in Minnesota.

Dr. Andi Murez is proof you can pursue multiple passions. On Monday, she begins her residency in psychiatry at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, just weeks after competing in the Olympics with the Israeli swim team.

"If you work hard and set your goals, then anything is possible," said Murez.

She swam at Stanford University in college while getting a degree in human biology.

"After I graduated, I wanted to continue professionally swimming, so I moved to Israel to represent the Israeli swim team," said Murez.

Andi Murez Andi Murez

Before and during medical school at Tel Aviv University, Murez swam in the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. She says swimming and school really complement each other.

"I learned how to balance, and how much exercise can relieve stress while I'm studying medicine," said Murez.

After graduating from medical school, she competed in the Olympics for her third time in the Paris Games in the 4x100 meter mixed medley relay. Her relay team didn't medal, but the win for her was holding the Israeli flag during the opening ceremonies, representing her country in the middle of a war.

"It's just such an honor, but to be able to do that in such a hard time and to be able to bring joy to people who are going through a difficult time means so much," said Murez.

Murez had to skip the closing ceremonies to get to Rochester, Minnesota at Mayo Clinic to continue her other dream of becoming a psychiatrist. Mayo Clinic allowed Murez to start her residency late to accommodate competing in the Olympics. She hopes to use her new profession to give back to other athletes.

"Over time, I learned and gained skills for my own mental health, and now I want to help others with that," said Murez.