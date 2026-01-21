An immigration lawyer has been working around the clock since ICE detentions began

ICE's Operation Metro Surge started in the Twin Cities metro area nearly two months ago. The Trump Administration says they've arrested at least 3,000 immigrants in Minnesota. But federal officials have released only limited information about those who have been detained.

When WCCO looked at cases online, most filed recently are habeas corpus, which an attorney clarifies means someone is in federal custody who maybe shouldn't be.

"Not a single one of my clients detained has a criminal record and all of them were in a process of some kind," said immigration lawyer Carrie Peltier.

Peltier says she's been working nonstop for the past year.

"It's by choice in-part," she added. "You really connect with your clients and you feel terrible for what they're going through. And think if I don't answer the phone, then who will answer the phone?"

Others WCCO spoke to in her field say the same.

On Minnesota's federal court website there's a portal showing all of the cases that have been filed. The list refreshes every 15 minutes and is growing hour by hour.

Peltier says her name is on five of the filings posted in the last week. Many filings on behalf of those seeking asylum from countries where they didn't feel safe.

"They're afraid and don't understand what's happening because they're doing everything they're told to do," said Peltier.

Now, they're at the mercy of the court system.

"The judges are for sure struggling to keep up, that's pretty clear," said Peltier. "However, the government is responding with a one paragraph statement."

Which she adds, impacts how the judges are sorting through these cases.

"So there's not a lot that the judges have to sort through and sift through each time, they've done the analysis. So when the government gives a non response response, they can just grant the motion," Peltier told WCCO. "Sometimes people can't empathize with a problem until it happens to them, but I wish it weren't the case."

Peltier told WCCO right now, many of the clients she works with are staying home as much as possible for their safety.