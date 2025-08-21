Sen. Klobuchar warns of AI's dangers after Sydney Sweeney "deepfake" video surfaces

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota's senior U.S. senator, says someone used AI to simulate her voice, making a "vulgar and absurd" critique of the controversial American Eagle jeans ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney.

In a New York Times opinion piece published on Wednesday, she described her struggles to get the video — which she said incorporates elements from a July 30 Senate hearing — taken down after finding it on X.

"For years I have been going after the growing problem that Americans have extremely limited options to get unauthorized deepfakes taken down," Klobuchar wrote. "But this experience of sinking hours of time and resources into limiting the spread of a single video made clear just how powerless we are right now."

Klobuchar says "deepfake" videos like this are just the tip of the iceberg. Last month, another imposter used AI to mimic the voice of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contacted foreign ministers, a member of Congress and a governor.

She's calling on federal lawmakers to support her NO FAKES Act, which would create protections and a process to get videos removed from social media.

"In the United States and within the bounds of our Constitution, we must put in place common-sense safeguards for artificial intelligence. They must at least include labeling requirements for content that is substantially generated by A.I.," she wrote in her opinion piece.

Minnesota has a state law that makes it illegal to distribute AI-generated content related to elections or sexual acts, which led X owner Elon Musk to sue Attorney General Keith Ellison in April.

In the lawsuit, Musk argued Minnesota's law violates X's free speech rights and "will lead to blanket censorship, including of fully protected, core political speech."