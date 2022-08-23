Amid training camp competition, Vikings CB Cam Dantzler has "swagger" back

EAGAN, Minn. -- It's year three for Cam Dantzler. Aiming for improved production and a starting job, and during the season's lead-up, dueling with rookie Andrew Booth Jr. at cornerback.

"One of my goals was to get my confidence back, get my swagger back," said Dantzler. "And I feel like I picked it up this offseason, working with guys like Pat (Peterson), Ron Clark, Morgan Wills, Jordan Bush. Working with those guys made me get my confidence back, that swagger. So my goal was to play my type of game and just be Cam."

EAGAN, MN - JULY 27: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) takes the field during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on July 27, 2022 in Eagan, Minnesota. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A common comment on the new Ed Donatell defense: it allows players to be themselves.

"I feel like this defense is for everybody's strengths," said Dantzler. "Coach Donatell is putting us in the right positions to make plays on the ball."

The question now for Dantzler: is his game good enough to start? He didn't play in the second preseason game, while Booth did, perhaps a good sign for Dantzler.

"I feel like I was in a battle from day one. Each and every day. I feel like everybody is in a battle," said Dantzler. "Out there competing, working hard and trying to get a spot on the team."

Though the undeniable pressure may be mounting, it doesn't often show. A practice field frequency: a dancing Dantzler.

"I feel like I'm going against some of the best receivers in the league; KJ, Justin, Adam, those guys," said Dantzler. "So I feel like, just gotta have fun with it. Come out here each and every day and compete."