American Indian Month: A list of events in Minnesota for May 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- May is American Indian Month and there are plenty of events in Minnesota to mark the occasion.
Here are some of those events:
American Indian Day on the Hill
May 10, St. Paul
Birchbark & Cattails: Homage to Land that Creates Art
May 8 - June 30, Duluth
Baby moccasin workshop
May 13, Onamia
Little Earth Mother's Day Powwow
May 13 - May 14, Minneapolis
Indian Health Board open house
May 19, Minneapolis
---
For more events during American Indian Month, check out a list from the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors.
