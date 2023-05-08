Watch CBS News
American Indian Month: A list of events in Minnesota for May 2023

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- May is American Indian Month and there are plenty of events in Minnesota to mark the occasion.

Here are some of those events: 

American Indian Day on the Hill
May 10, St. Paul

We're one week away from the American Indian Day on the Hill event at the Minnesota State Capitol! We hope that you can join us!

Posted by American Indian Family Center on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Birchbark & Cattails: Homage to Land that Creates Art
May 8 - June 30, Duluth

AICHO Galleries next art exhibition will include Kent Estey (White Earth Band of Ojibwe tribal member) and Ramona Morrow...

Posted by American Indian Community Housing Organization on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Baby moccasin workshop
May 13, Onamia 

Just a reminder that this weekend, Saturday, May 13, we will be hosting a Baby Moccasin workshop! Learn to make a pair...

Posted by Mille Lacs Indian Museum & Trading Post on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Little Earth Mother's Day Powwow
May 13 - May 14, Minneapolis

Indian Health Board open house
May 19, Minneapolis 

For more events during American Indian Month, check out a list from the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors. 

