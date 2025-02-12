Snow falls just in the nick of time for 2025 American Birkebeiner

CABLE & HAYWARD, Wis. — In the tiny town of Cable, Wisconsin, there are signs of American Birkebeiner pride everywhere.

"More than just the prestige of having the event and having that recognition, there's a lot of dollars that come in with that," said P.C. Rasmussen, owner of the Lakewoods Resort in Cable.

The Birkie, a cross-country ski marathon since 1973, is inspired by Norwegian lore.

"It's really important for these businesses that have been on a second bad year of outdoor recreation and tourism here in northern Wisconsin," said Ben Popp, executive director of the Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

Last year's smaller, modified event was tough on businesses along both ends of the course.

"Everyone took a big hit by stocking up, replenishing, gearing up for the 50th only to have a no-snow year and warm," said Cindy Smith-Kaner, owner of Riverbrook Bike & Ski in Hayward.

There was no traditional finish on the streets of downtown Hayward. Events took place on a 10-kilometer loop around the Cable trailhead using stockpiled and manufactured snow — something that wasn't possible when the Birkebeiner was last canceled in 2017.

"It was that year that actually prompted us into investing in machine made snow. We've now spent almost $2.5 million investing in that equipment because we know how important it is to have the event here," said Popp.

"They pulled off a miracle last year and everyone was grateful," said Smith-Kaner.

As the largest race of its type, the Birkie brings 12,000 ski competitors and 25,000 spectators from all 50 states and two dozen countries.

"It gets them here longer. They stay here, they eat more, they drink more, they hang out more," said Popp.

On Monday, Hayward business owners got the news they'd been hoping for: the Birkie will finish along the downtown streets.

"Up here in Birkie Land we still can pull it off, we can still have good snow. It's magic out there right now," said Smith-Kaner.

Birkie participants should be prepared to see areas of low snow along with some grass and leaves in spots. That's especially true in the last 10 kilometers of the race heading into Hayward.

Birkie Week begins Wednesday, Feb. 19 with an open track day. The full Birkebeiner race is Saturday, Feb. 22.