Allina Health doctors, PAs, nurse practitioners to strike on Nov. 5

Doctors, physicians' assistants and nurse practitioners with Allina Health announced that they will hold a one-day unfair labor practices strike on Nov. 5.

The group of over 600 health care workers voted to form a union with Doctors Council - SEIU in October 2023, and have been bargaining for a first contract since February 2024.

The union says they've met with Allina nearly 50 times with the intention of reaching an agreement that "ensures their work is valued, they have safe working conditions and their voice is heard."

Over the summer, union members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike if they deemed it necessary.

On Friday, members said they'll picket at the Allina clinic locations in Coon Rapids, West St. Paul and Richfield.

Allina Health Doctors Council members picket in June of 2025. WCCO

In response, Allina Health said it was "disappointed" that the group authorized a strike.

"While we have made substantial progress on a number of issues, the union's request for significant compensation increases and extreme benefits proposals are simply not realistic or sustainable," Allina Health said in a statement. "Given the rising health care insurance costs, the ongoing financial challenges for health care providers and anticipated reductions in reimbursements and programs like Medicaid, we cannot agree to a contract that will add significant new costs and will undermine our ability to operate and serve the community."