Allina Health doctors at Mercy, Unity hospitals vote to authorize strike

A group of Twin Cities doctors is one step closer to walking off the job.

Nearly 150 of them working at Unity and Mercy hospitals voted to authorize a strike because they say they can't come to an agreement with Allina Health.

They say they formed their union back in 2024, but still haven't been able to agree on their first contract.

Doctors say they want better pay and benefits along with more patient protections from corporate AI tools.

"A healthcare system that cannot care for its physicians is not going to be able to care for the people that it promises to care for in this community," Dr. Alia Sharif said.

The union would have to give a 10-day notice before a strike can begin.

Allinas said it's disappointed by the move and that it is "committed to negotiating toward a fair, sustainable agreement that supports our physicians and protects patients' access to affordable care."