Salmonella, E. coli outbreak linked to Minnesota-grown alfalfa sprouts, MDH says

Dozens of cases of E. coli and Salmonella in multiple states are linked to an alfalfa grower in Minnesota, health officials say.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are warning residents not to eat the alfalfa sprouts made under the Calco and Everything Sprouts brand.

There have been 23 cases of Salmonella or E. coli. reported in Minnesota between July 8 and Aug. 8, the departments say. Two of those cases resulted in hospitalization. Officials in Wisconsin are also investigating 18 cases.

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps and diarrhea and a low-grade or no fever. People typically become ill two to five days after exposure, and usually people recover within five to seven days. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms typically begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, health officials say.

State health officials are working with experts from Wisconsin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to identify the scope of the contamination.