Eat Street businesses reflect 6 months after Alex Pretti killing by federal agents

Friday marks half a year since Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Attorney says they're busy combing through the new clues from the federal government. Meanwhile, businesses along the once-buzzing Eat Street say they've struggled to stay afloat since the shooting and public pushback.

It was a scene known across the globe on the morning on Jan. 24, 2026, causing a reaction like no other.

"It was a horrible day. It was like the Gestapo invading Minneapolis," said Gus Parpas, who's the owner of Christos Greek Restaurant on the block.

Parpas has owned Christos for decades. They say they hit a downslope right after federal agents shot and killed Pretti, who was an ICU nurse.

"Customers responded very quickly and came back to help," said Parpas, adding that Pretti was one of the loyal customers to his business. "Great guy. Great guy."

At the time, then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the opposite.

"This individual who came with weapons, ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation committed an act of domestic terrorism, that's the facts," said Noem at a press conference after the incident.

But ever since, Stephany, who works at nearby Kung Fu Tea, told WCCO "I feel like I haven't seen people of color as often ... like Hispanics I don't see them a lot."

It's common to find people from out of town visiting the Pretti site. While none wanted to go on camera, a woman from Minnesota told WCCO that this is one of the first places when family, friends from outside of the state visit, that they want to stop by.

"I feel like it was not too long ago. To think it's already six months ... I feel like it just kind of just happened yesterday," Stephany added.

"We've been discussing what's the memorial going to look like long term," said Parpas.

"It was so bad. We're still recovering from everything that happened," said Aurora Sanchez from Inver Grove Heights.

In a stement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that Pretti "was out looking after his neighbors when his life was taken. That instinct to care for one another is what Minneapolis is all about, and it's why we'll never stop fighting for justice for his family."

WCCO reached out to several federal agencies to see if they have a statement on the matter too. The FBI declined to comment.

The Department of Homeland Security said that "this matter remains under active investigation."