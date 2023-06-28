Albertville woman slicing through barriers in meat industry

ANOKA, Minn. -- An Albertville woman inspired by passion and community took over a long-time local butcher shop.

In a male dominated industry, she's breaking barriers while keeping the shop rolling in a time where convenience is king.

Whether stocking up for the Independence Day weekend or just grabbing dinner, Anoka Meat and Sausage has been the community butcher shop for over 100 years. And now for the first time, a woman is in charge.

"I really wanted to pursue my passion in the meat industry to keep it important and alive so that the younger generations know what a luxury it is to have a local butcher," said Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage.

Anderson bought the business in March of last year to tap into her passion for cooking and developing recipes and products. Anderson's still working on making perfect cuts. She ranks her butchering skills a five out of 10.

"She needs a little work," laughed Jay McCarthy, head butcher and manager of Anoka Meat & Sausage

McCarthy has been with Anoka Meat & Sausage for 35 years. He's impressed by his new boss.

"A lot of people could learn from the way she handles herself and the way she treats her employees," said McCarthy.

While butchering is a male dominated industry, Anderson is one of a number of women on the team.

"I started at 16 as a meat wrapper for my dad, that's when the live cows were coming in," said Valerie Kopis, meat packager

Valerie Kopis's dad Ernie was the previous owner. Kopis returned full-time after retiring from teaching.

"You'll see Val or I back there anytime cutting a tenderloin. We'll totally sliver it and tie it for you," explained Anderson.

Anderson is starting to connect with other women in the meat industry and hopes she can lead others toward it.

"I've been really impressed about finding out how many other women butchers are out here just in the state of Minnesota. I'd love to create a network for other women who want to get in the business whether cooking is your passion or processing is your passion, there's a place for women definitely," said Anderson

She's also working hard to bring new customers in, and it's working.

"I've lived in Anoka my whole life but now that I'm older I care about the food I'm putting in my body and I want to support local. I come here for all my stuff," said Nicole Hardesty, a customer from Anoka.

"You can pick up a pizza and ice cream, but you know you're going home with the highest quality meat you can find. I'm not going anywhere. I plan to be here for a very long time. And continue the legacy of Anoka Meats," said Anderson.

Along with operating Anoka Meats, Anderson has developed her Sweet Tee's BBQ sauce line and created Sweet Tee's Kitchen, a recipe group on Facebook. She also published a holiday cookbook.