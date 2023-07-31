After viral OT move in championship game, all eyes on Wayzata's Jackson McAndrew

MINNEAPOLIS – Wayzata High School's Jackson McAndrew is one of the very few that has been selected to play in the Twin Cities Pro-Am League.

On this night, he gets time in the low post against 11-year NBA veteran Mike Muscala. It's quite an opportunity for a senior-to-be

"It was fun. It just shows kind of a level I need to be at to be at that level," McAndrew said. "And I feel like if I keep working I could be there someday.

He doesn't have to understand what he's up against. In this melting pot of local talent is a report card to the future.

"I mean obviously there's some nerves coming into it, but once I get settled in, I feel like I belong out there," McAndrew said.

Jackson McAndrew WCCO

Much of the reason he gets these opportunities is because of one defining overtime move in the Minnesota State High School championship game that went viral.

"A lot of respect on my name, you know. Really showed people what I can do," he said. "It's something that I've worked for my whole life to get to be able to be on a platform like that. And I didn't think it was gonna go viral how it did."

With all his recent performances has come a plethora of recruiting attention from all over the country. He's in tune to the process.

"It's been a lot," he said. "It's been a little overwhelming a little bit, but now we're out of our final tournament, should slow down a little bit. Probably cut the list down a little bit here."

And he's already got some peace of mind. That came with the state title.

"State championship meant a lot, obviously. Got to do with all my buddies, you know, something we work for all season," he said. "To win it, it's just a big sense of accomplishment, and a lot of fun doing it."