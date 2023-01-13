After tweeting at Vikings, fan from Arizona surprised with free playoff tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- A random tweet led to a big surprise for a long-time Vikings fan.

Jason Harmon lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. He has no ties to Minnesota, but his dad was a Vikings fan, so he became one too, at a young age.

Harmon threw out a random tweet about the Vikings as a joke, asking for free playoff tickets. To his surprise, Delta Airlines and the Vikings got back to him.

RELATED: Ludacris to perform at halftime during Vikings' playoff game

Delta is paying for his flight to the Twin Cities and the Vikings are giving Harmon and his wife two free tickets to the playoff game on Sunday.

Jason Harmon threw out a random tweet asking for free tickets to the Vikings game against the Giants. To his surprise, he got a response. CBS

"From what the Vikings have told me, this is something they've been wanting to do for the playoffs. Especially knowing a while back that there was a high likelihood we were going to have a home playoff game in the first round," Harmon said. "They wanted to partner with Delta to find an out-of-town fan and get them to the game."

"I don't know what lucky side of the bed I woke up on," he added.

Harmon and his wife flew to Minnesota for the Vikings-Patriots game on Thanksgiving. During a stadium tour before the game that day, they announced on social media that Harmon's wife Jenna was pregnant with their first child.