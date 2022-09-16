After COVID ravaged his lungs, father uses second chance at life to accomplish goal of going to college

COVID ravaged his lungs, but now he’s getting a college degree

MINNEAPOLIS -- A father of five is using what he calls his second chance at life to make his mark on the world. That includes his goal of going to college.

COVID ravaged Nathan Foote's lungs before vaccines were available. His life was saved after receiving a double lung transplant at the University of Minnesota Medical Center last year. He shares his message of living for today.

"I just don't want to sit idle until it's my time," Foote said.

Foote received his certificate from Ihanktonwan Community College; a life goal of his. He's on his way to becoming a chemical dependency counselor.

"I was very happy and excited. I'm accomplishing some stuff and some goals," Foote said.

The 44-year-old thought about going to school for years. But life and family and work happened. And then COVID almost took his life. Surviving the illness and a double lung transplant made him want to live fully.

"I didn't want to waste this second opportunity with life. I wanted to offer something this time to the world rather than just be here you know," Foote said.

And he wants his donor family to know he's making the most of this great gift.

"I want them to see something good is happening with their loved one's donation," Foote said.

Part of that is spending more time with his family, strengthening his relationship with his wife and five kids.

He says he feels more connected to them now.

"I thought I was before, but now it just feels so much more intense," Foote said.

He says he appreciates just how precious life is. And hopes others can learn from his journey.

"Don't take it for granted, take care of yourself," Foote said.

Nathan plans to go back to school to get his bachelors degree. He's waiting on doctors to clear him before he can apply for a job.