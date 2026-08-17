Adult found dead near Mississippi River in Minneapolis; investigation underway

An investigation is ongoing after the University of Minnesota said police found an adult dead near the Mississippi River on Monday afternoon.

The University of Minnesota Police Department located the individual, whose identity has yet to be disclosed, in the vicinity of Sixth Street and Main Street Southeast after responding to a report.

As of early Monday evening, other details regarding the incident have not been released.

WCCO has reached out to the university's police department for more information.

This is a developing story.