Adaptive music ensemble performs at USA Special Olympics Games in Minnesota

A Twin Cities band made up of musicians with intellectual disabilities took the stage during the Special Olympics USA Games Fan Fest at the University of Minnesota.

The band, called Emergence, performed as athletes from across the country arrived in Minnesota for the games.

Emergence is part of Three Strings, a teaching method created by Ruth Pippa Lemay. Instead of traditional sheet music, musicians learn songs through colors, shapes, symbols and other familiar tools.

"It's all about using things that we learn typically before we even start school," Lemay said. "Counting one to 10, shapes, colors, our alphabet."

Lemay said the method can help students play along with their favorite songs in less than an hour.

For the musicians, the weekly rehearsals are part practice and part community. The group meets every Thursday in a basement, where band members work on vocals, drums, guitars and performance.

One singer, Michael, said he always wanted to sing.

"As a 15-year-old, I wanted to be a singer instead of playing guitar, and it was amazing," he said.

Vanessa Hanson, another member of the band, said the group is focused on making music together.

"We're all just trying to make music and just have a good time," Hanson said.

After the performance, Lemay said the band exceeded every expectation.

"They were having the time of their life," she said.

Lemay said she hopes Three Strings can continue to grow and reach more people who have always wanted to make music.

"This is the bridge that just says, 'Oh, I can do this. I really can do this,'" Lemay said.

Emergence is also scheduled to perform Tuesday at The National Sports Center in Blaine from 12 to 1 p.m.