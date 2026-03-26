Independent, woman-owned bookstore opens in St. Paul

A new independent bookstore opened its doors in St. Paul's Saint Anthony Park neighborhood Tuesday, bringing with it nostalgia, community, sustainability and diverse literature.

Owner Rachel Ostrom said she used to take her kids to the location when it was previously a bookstore called Micawber's.

"When our girls were younger, we would come to Micawber's, which was a bookstore then. It was truly an important place in the community," said Ostrom.

In October, she took a break from her career to explore options when she came across the vacant retail space.

"I had recently taken a break from a 25-year marketing career at Aveda Corporation, which I loved. I was looking for new opportunities, so I decided on a bookstore," Ostrom said.

Ostrom had an idea and followed it.

"It happened so fast. Within 24 hours, I had the thought, the lease, the space was open. The landlords got back to me and I hadn't told my husband yet."

Acorn Bookshop opened on Tuesday; the woman-owned shop is curated with an emphasis on women's voices in literature that reflects a wide range of perspectives.

"We are very passionately a feminist bookstore; 75% of our new titles are women authors. I really hope people experience the beauty of what women authors have to offer," Ostrom said.

The new space includes a mix of new and used books, handmade goods made by women artisans, and reading spaces for children and adults.

"From the beginning, I wanted this to feel like a living room, a second living room. Where they can hang out and have a coffee, have an incredible kids' area so families can hang out together," Ostrom said.

Ostrom also believes that this community is special and hopes to build a community backup from what used to be at Micawber's.

"When they walk in the door, I'm saying 'Welcome, thank you for coming.' They are like, 'No, welcome to you, thank you for being here.' I just can't say enough about the community here," Ostrom said.

Acorn Bookshop also features an artist vending machine, featuring local art like stamps, buttons and stickers. Free coffee and tea, a puzzle area and plans to have a "dirty soda" station soon.

Acorn Bookshop is open Tuesday to Sunday.