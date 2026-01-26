Academy of Holy Angels boys basketball player plans for comeback after unexpected setback

An Academy of Holy Angels senior hit a basketball career milestone earlier this month. It was a moment Blake Nixon will never forget, hitting his 1,000th career point at the free-throw line.

"It was actually kind of nerve-wracking. I was like, 'I can't miss this, can't miss this," said Nixon.

It was a goal he had been visualizing since his freshman year.

"I had a Google document right at the start of the year, 'Road to 1,000 Points,' so I was keeping track the whole time," said Nixon.

The moment happened on Jan. 13 in a win against Robbinsdale-Cooper High School. Then, later that week while playing pick-up basketball, his season came crashing down.

"I knew exactly when I heard the knee pop what it was," said Nixon

He tore his meniscus, ending his senior season. This was an all too familiar feeling for him, as this was the second time he had torn this cartilage, but in his other knee.

"I was just thinking to myself, 'Why me, why again?" Said Nixon.

The injury isn't the end for Nixon, who is determined to keep playing in college. He says he's motivated by two things to get himself back on the court.

"Number one, the little kid, that this is his dream, out in the cold in the winter with his coat on, shooting, but also the support system around me," said Nixon.

Part of that support system is former Minnesota Mr. Basketball, Wisconsin alum and recently retired pro player Jordan Taylor.

"[Jordan] had a lot of surgeries in the prime of his career, too, so he can relate really well with me," said Nixon. "He always tells me, 'Take a couple days to feel sorry for yourself, and then let's make something happen."