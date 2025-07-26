Abrams has 3-run double, Call has HR and 3 RBIs, Garcia also homers as Nationals beat Twins 9-3

CJ Abrams had a three-run double against Minnesota All-Star Joe Ryan, Alex Call homered and drove in three runs and Luis García Jr. also went deep as the Washington Nationals beat the Twins 9-3 on Saturday night.

Mitchell Parker (7-10) allowed two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to win his second straight start for the Nationals. Luis García got four outs, and Jackson Rutledge allowed a run in the eighth before Andrew Chafin closed it out with a scoreless ninth.

Drew Millas went 3 for 4 and had a leadoff single against Ryan in the third before stealing second. Call had an RBI pinch-hit single to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. Call was called on to hit with the count 0-2 after Jacob Young was forced to leave when he took a pitch off his right index finger on a bunt that went foul.

García led off the fourth with his eighth home run for a 2-0 lead.

Abrams' three-run double came with nobody out in the fifth after second baseman Brooks Lee dropped a pop-fly in shallow right for an error to load the bases. Ryan (10-5) retired the next three before leaving. He allowed four earned runs and six hits.

Royce Lewis had an RBI single and Ty France had a two-out RBI double to chase Parker in the sixth and cut it to 5-2.

Call led off the seventh with his third homer — an opposite-field shot to right off Justin Topa for a 6-2 lead. Garcia doubled and scored on Josh Bell's single in the eighth. Bell scored on a wild pitch and Call had an RBI fielder's choice for the final runs.

Byron Buxton went 0 for 3 before leaving after six innings with soreness in his left side. He is day to day.

Abrams' double came on the first pitch from Ryan following Lee's dropped pop-up and Washington never looked back.

Washington's victory evens the all-time series at 13-all.

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (7-5, 4.81) starts Sunday. The Twins have not announced a starter.