Watch CBS News
Talking Points

Abortion rights a race-defining issue in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District race

By Esme Murphy, Liz Christy

/ CBS Minnesota

Dr. Kelly Morrison, Tad Jude face off in Minnesota’s 3rd District race
Dr. Kelly Morrison, Tad Jude face off in Minnesota’s 3rd District race 04:10

MINNEAPOLIS — A rare open Minnesota congressional seat is up for grabs this November.

Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District is made up of the western suburbs of Minneapolis. It contains wealthier areas like Edina, Eden Prairie, Plymouth and Maple Grove, middle-income communities like Bloomington, and working-class neighborhoods like those in Coon Rapids and the city of Anoka.

It's currently represented by Democrat Dean Phillips, who is leaving Congress after unsuccessfully running for the Democratic presidential nomination against President Biden. 

Minnesota's 3rd Congressional seat is up for grabs (part 1) 08:17

Until Phillips won in 2018, the district had been a Republican seat for decades.

The Democratic candidate is Dr. Kelly Morrison, a long-time Twin Cities OB-GYN, former state representative and senator.

The Republican candidate is Tad Jude, a former state representative and senator, former Hennepin County commissioner and district court judge.

One of the 2024 race-defining issues is abortion rights, pitting Morrison and her OB-GYN experience against Jude, who opposes abortion rights.

Minnesota's 3rd Congressional seat is up for grabs (part 2) 09:37

"As the only OB-GYN in the legislature, I was proud to help lead the effort to protect and expand access to reproductive health care here in Minnesota," said Morrison, "I'm ready to take both my medical and my legislative experience to Washington to help lead the effort to protect access to reproductive health care for all Americans."

Meanwhile, Jude is an abortion rights opponent.

"I think every abortion is certainly a tragedy, and I support the Dobbs decision because a return to the states, the ability to every state can legislate and come to their own conclusions," said Jude.

Morrison has a big fundraising edge she has raised  $1.3 million compared to Jude's $162,000. 

Minnesota's 3rd Congressional seat is up for grabs (part 3) 05:14

"It's a tremendous advantage. It allows Kelly Morrison to get ads out. Allows her also to build out a staff of people who are organizing or at the doorstep with the literature and also putting together a variety of different online social media. And Tad Jude just doesn't have that," said Professor Larry Jacobs from the University of Minnesota.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.