Another person pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud

Days after the conviction of the ringleader of the largest pandemic fraud case in the country, another person involved in the scheme has admitted to his role.

Forty-year-old Abdihakim Ali Ahmed pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota. Ahmed is the 45th person convicted in the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal, the office said.

Ahmed, like many of those convicted in the case, fraudulently claimed to be running a child nutrition site, prosecutors said. He claimed to be feeding thousands of children a day at a site in St. Paul, taking federal COVID-19 relief funds to do so.

According to prosecutors, Ahmed and others spent those funds — about $7.3 million in total — to buy a car and property, as well as paying kickbacks to a Feeding Our Future employee.

Ahmed's sentencing has not yet been scheduled. He was set to go to trial next month before entering his plea.

On Wednesday, Aimee Bock was found guilty on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Bock, the founder and executive director of Feeding Our Future, was found in court to have orchestrated the defrauding of the Federal Child Nutrition Program out of a quarter of a billion dollars. Salim Said, a co-defendant in Bock's trial, was also convicted on multiple counts.

Dozens of people were charged in connection with the scheme.

