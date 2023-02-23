"A winter wonderland": Out-of-town visitors find fun in Minnesota snow storm

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Many Minnesotans wasted no time hitting the sledding hills and ski trails Wednesday morning. The break in the storm sent locals and visitors outdoors.

"It's pretty much like a winter wonderland!" said 11-year-old Claire.

She and her brother Asher are visiting Minnesota this week from Georgia. They went sledding at Theodore Wirth Park.

"This is the most snow I've ever seen in my entire life," she said.

Not far away at the ski trails, Beth Dougherty brought her children to ski on their snow day.

"There was no school today and we know that fresh air and exercise is exactly what we need as Minnesotans, so we decided to be adventurous and come out!" Dougherty said.

Nick Swanson's children were e-learning at home Tuesday, so he decided to ski before competing in his 15th American Birkebeiner this weekend in Wisconsin.

"I'm always excited to get here and have something fresh and fun to ski on. They do an excellent job grooming so it's always great," Swanson said.

North High School teacher Justin Goldstein opted to bike on the snow trails.

"There's something refreshing about being out here, that cold air, just makes you feel alive, rather than being in a dark classroom," Goldstein said.

Theodore Wirth Park closed its building and rentals early Tuesday before the next round of snow came in.