A Minnesota Bishop keeps his faith during his lung cancer diagnosis

In early 2026, Bishop Kevin Kenney of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis knew something was wrong. He had developed a cough and a cold. While the cold symptoms went away, the cough lingered for months.

Kenney decided to have it checked. The results were shocking. He had stage 4 lung cancer.

"Cancer is a word that you don't want to hear, but with God's grace, I'm like, okay, well, at least I have to accept it if that's what it is," Kenney said.

Despite the diagnosis, his faith remains steadfast.

I always was positive about it. I never really felt upset about it and just thought, well, the outcome will be good, whatever that is.

Kenney was worried about his friends and family, unsure how to break the news to them. He eventually decided to release a video through the archdiocese. The outpouring of prayers was immediate.

"I was surprised by how quickly and how viral that video went," Kenney said.

"The support of people has been incredible."

One of the supporters is Pope Francis. Kenney recently visited Rome, met the Pope, and asked for his blessing.

"I just greeted him and thanked him for his ministry, what he was doing, and told him who I was. And then I said, I just want to alert you that I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer back in July," Kenney recounted.

Pope Francis assured Kenney he would pray for him and that everything would work out.

It was just a few days later that Pope Francis revealed his own lung cancer diagnosis. Bishop Kenney could hardly believe the news.

"It was a shock, I mean I almost fell over, I was like 'what? What did he just say?' It was just surreal," Kenney said.

Despite having the same diagnosis, Kenney finds comfort in knowing he is not alone.

"I just thought what a blessing it was that I can journey with him in that way," Kenney said.

"He gave me a blessing, now I can continue to pray and ask everyone to pray for him as well."

Bishop Kenney says his prayers are with everyone who is struggling with their health while he finds a new outlook on his own.

"It really has made me more aware that each day is a gift," Kenney said.

"I don't know what the experience is or what it will be, but the sense is that it will continue to bring joy and peace and continue to be good and hopefully will help others in their lives as well."