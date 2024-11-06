A majority of Minnesota school referendums that would increase taxes fail on Election Day

A majority of school referendums failed as Minnesotans cast their ballots

MINNEAPOLIS — Many Minnesotans had to decide whether to send more tax money to their local schools.

Sixty-four questions related to schools showed up on Minnesota ballots across the state this election. Twenty-nine of them passed. Thirty-five of them failed.

For Minneapolis Public Schools, a $20 million technology levy passed by about 66% on Tuesday.

"We are super grateful for the people of Minneapolis for approving this," said MPS School Board Chair Collin Beachy.

Beachy says this fully funds the technology budget freeing up more dollars in the general fund. Adding that the community support comes at a time after a budget shortfall of at least $110 million last year.

"We had some painful cuts we had to make last year without this levy it would be $20 million more cuts we would have to make," Beachy said. "There would have been impacts to the classroom."

The impacts to Minneapolis homeowners is about $8 per year for someone with a $350,000 house.

A much different story for Rockford Area Schools, just northwest of the Twin Cities. That district's funding request failed yesterday.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover said they were asking for safety, security, and technology upgrades.

"This money is going to have to come from somewhere and conversations will start tomorrow on what might have to be on the cutting board," Ridlehoover said.

The price tag of $9 million over a 10 year period. For the average homeowner there it would've cost about $13/month.

Ridlehoover said tough conversations will begin Thursday about where the budget cuts need to happen because the children in the district need these tools to be successful. He said he's hopeful it doesn't come down to staff cuts.