9-year-old boy struck by SUV while trying to cross road in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a road in St. Paul.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marion Street and Maryland Avenue West shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. 

A witness said the boy was hit by an SUV while trying to cross Maryland Avenue West. The SUV fled the scene. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested, and the case is under investigation.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 3:05 PM

