9-year-old boy struck by SUV while trying to cross road in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a road in St. Paul.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marion Street and Maryland Avenue West shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday.
A witness said the boy was hit by an SUV while trying to cross Maryland Avenue West. The SUV fled the scene. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.
No one has been arrested, and the case is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.