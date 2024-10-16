9 students receive minor injuries after bus crash
REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — Nine students on board a school bus were in a crash on Wednesday morning.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 8 a.m. near 280th street and CSAH 7.
The bus was traveling east and failed to yield when it entered an intersection, causing a Ford truck to hit the bus, the sheriff said.
Nine of the students received minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
"We are grateful that no serious injuries happened to our students, the driver of the other driver," Wabasso Public Schools said in a statement to parents.
They also said they would have a counselor available to any student who may be experiencing anxiety from the accident.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.