9 students receive minor injuries after bus crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — Nine students on board a school bus were in a crash on Wednesday morning. 

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 8 a.m. near 280th street and CSAH 7. 

The bus was traveling east and failed to yield when it entered an intersection, causing a Ford truck to hit the bus, the sheriff said. 

Nine of the students received minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. 

"We are grateful that no serious injuries happened to our students, the driver of the other driver," Wabasso Public Schools said in a statement to parents. 

They also said they would have a counselor available to any student who may be experiencing anxiety from the accident. 

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating. 

