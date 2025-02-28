7 detained during ICE raid at St. Louis Park business

Twin Cities immigration organizations are raising concerns after seven people were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a workplace raid on Wednesday.

The raid, which allegedly happened at the St. Louis Park-based manufacturing company HardCoat, Inc., came without warning.

Ryan Perez, director of organizing for the nonprofit Communities Organizing Latine Power and Action, says advocates have made contact with three of the seven families involved.

Officials in St. Louis Park and Hennepin County say they were unaware of the raid, and asked WCCO to contact ICE.

ICE officials told WCCO that due to "operational tempo and the increased interest in our agency", they're unable to research and respond to specifics of routine daily operations.

"ICE doesn't announce to the public – sometimes it doesn't even announce to local public safety – that we're going to be at this location, at this time, and round up these people. ICE is operating in a clandestine manner," Perez said.

HardCoat, Inc. declined to comment Friday afternoon.