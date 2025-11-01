53-year-old man dies after car accident in Edina

Edina police are investigating after a fatal accident on Morningside Road and France Avenue on Friday evening.

Police say they were called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police shut down the road while the Minnesota State Patrol reconstructed the accident. The road has since re-opened.

Officials have not released anymore information.