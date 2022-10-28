51st person charged in $250 million Feeding our Future fraud case

Fourth person pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud case

Fourth person pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud case

Fourth person pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 51st person has been indicted for their role in the $250 million fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future.

Mohamed Muse Noor, 37, of Blaine, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Noor was the president and owner of Xogmaal Media Group, a Minneapolis-based non-profit.

According to court documents, Noor claimed Xogmaal Media Group was serving as many as 1,500 children every day, seven days a week from November 2020 through 2022.

RELATED: Gov. Tim Walz pushes back against food fraud criticism

Noor allegedly claimed to have served approximately 580,000 meals to children at his company's site between February and June 2021.

Court documents allege the non-profit received nearly half a million dollars in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds between June and August 2021.

RELATED: Committee head: MN education dept. "did not follow laws" in Feeding Our Future fraud