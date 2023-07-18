Funeral set for fallen Fargo police officer, MN native Jake Wallin

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- A funeral service for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin is scheduled for this weekend in northern Minnesota.

Officer Jake Wallin was fatally shot while responding to an accident on Friday. Two other officers -- Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes -- were critically wounded before the gunman was killed by a fourth officer. All three officers were from Minnesota originally.

Fargo Police Department

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a funeral service will be held at Pequot Lakes high School in Pequot Lakes, according to Wallin's obituary. That will be followed by a private service at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa. Donations are encouraged to be made to Soldier's 6, in lieu of flowers.

Wallin was only 23 when he died, but he packed a lot into his too-brief life. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard. He grew up in St. Michael.

Wallin had only been on the job as a full-time Fargo police officer for three months.

KXJB

Details of the shooting remain murky. Police shot and killed the suspected gunman. The FBI and state authorities are investigating the shootings and possible motives.