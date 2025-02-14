5 charged with murder in killing of missing man from Minnesota

Five people have been charged by New York State Police with second-degree murder in the killing of a missing man from Minnesota who authorities said died following repeated acts of violence and torture for more than a month.

His body was allegedly discarded by multiple individuals in a field.

The victim, Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man originally from Minnesota, was reported missing on Feb. 9. His family said he traveled to New York late last year to visit his girlfriend.

Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the state police troop that includes the Finger Lakes region, said the facts and circumstances of the case were "beyond depraved" and "by far the worst" homicide investigation the office has ever been part of.

"No human being should have to endure what Sam endured," he said, during a news conference.

According to charging documents, Norquist was repeatedly subjected to prolonged beatings "by punching, kicking and striking her with numerous objects...resulting in her death."

When asked if Nordquist's torture and death were considered a hate crime, Capt. Kelly Swift the New York State Police Troop E's Bureau of Criminal Investigation said police hadn't ruled it out but stressed the investigation was continuing. Investigators also need to determine Nordquist's relationship with the suspects as well as the suspects' relationships with one another.

Those arrested include Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Patrick Goodwin, 30, of Canandaigua, New York; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York; and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York. All five were charged after police on Thursday searched a room at the Patty's Lodge motel in Canandaigua, the last place Nordquist was known to be staying.

All five were being held in police custody, pending arraignment. It was unclear whether any had obtained an attorney.

His death is sending shockwaves within the LGBTQ+ community in Minnesota.

"Just knowing the violence and pure hatred that had to be bestowed upon him, it's sad," said Roxanne Anderson, a trans advocate. "I want people to remember we cannot succumb to the fear. We must unite."