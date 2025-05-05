5 arrested, guns recovered after Minneapolis carjacking, chase

Minneapolis police said officers arrested five children Saturday night after a carjacking during which shots were fired.

The five underage assailants carjacked a woman on the 4800 block of Columbus Avenue, according to police, then fled in her vehicle.

Police said shots were fired during the theft, but made no mention of injuries.

About 15 minutes after the carjacking, officers saw the stolen vehicle near 34th and Logan avenues in north Minneapolis. Police gave chase, and just after 11 p.m., the suspects exited the vehicle and ran near the 4000 block of Bryant Avenue North.

All five children were taken into custody before midnight, police said. The stolen vehicle was recovered, along with at least two guns.

Minneapolis Police Department

K-9s, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and "vigilant residents reporting suspicious activity in their yards" helped in the search for the suspects, police said.