Early morning crash on I-494 in Bloomington was fatal, state patrol says

Two SUVs and a semi truck were involved in a fatal crash on a Twin Cities highway Saturday morning, authorities said.

The SUVs — a Honda CR-V and a Jeep Grand Cherokee — were heading west on Interstate 494 near Highway 100 in Bloomington, Minnesota, when they collided just before 4:20 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

WCCO

A semi on the highway subsequently struck the Jeep.

The patrol classified the crash as fatal, but did not say how many people were killed. Four people were involved in the crash — a driver in each of the vehicles and a passenger in the CR-V.

The patrol is expected to release more information on the crash Sunday night.